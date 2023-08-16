In the Western & Southern Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 26-ranked Nicolas Jarry against No. 58 Alexei Popyrin.

Compared to the underdog Popyrin (+110), Jarry is favored (-140) to advance to the Round of 16.

Alexei Popyrin vs. Nicolas Jarry Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Alexei Popyrin vs. Nicolas Jarry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 58.3% chance to win.

Alexei Popyrin Nicolas Jarry +110 Odds to Win Match -140 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 47.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.8

Alexei Popyrin vs. Nicolas Jarry Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Popyrin beat No. 52-ranked Daniel Altmaier, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Jarry will look to maintain momentum after a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over No. 63-ranked Roman Safiullin in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Through 51 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Popyrin has played 28.7 games per match (26.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.5% of them.

Popyrin has played 30.5 games per match (27.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 24 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Jarry has averaged 25.5 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 58 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 53.5% of the games.

Jarry has averaged 25.5 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set through 22 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 53.2% of those games.

Popyrin and Jarry have played once dating back to 2015, in the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Round of 32. Jarry was victorious in that match 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Jarry and Popyrin have faced off in three sets against on another, with Jarry taking two of them.

Jarry has taken 16 games (51.6% win rate) versus Popyrin, who has claimed 15 games.

Jarry and Popyrin have matched up one time, and they have averaged 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

