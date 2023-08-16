Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2) will face Ann Li (No. 192) in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, August 16.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Li (+525), Sabalenka is favored to win with -900 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ann Li vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ann Li vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 90.0% chance to win.

Ann Li Aryna Sabalenka +525 Odds to Win Match -900 16.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 90.0% 35.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ann Li vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Li took down Magda Linette 0-6, 7-6, 6-2.

In the National Bank Open (her last tournament), Sabalenka was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 18-ranked Liudmila Samsonova, 6-7, 6-4, 3-6.

In her 20 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Li has played an average of 20.2 games.

Li has played 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 20.8 games per match.

In her 65 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Sabalenka is averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 58.0% of those games.

Sabalenka has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set in 40 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 57.4% of those games.

On February 11, 2021, Li and Sabalenka matched up in the Australian Open Round of 32. Sabalenka took home the win 6-3, 6-1.

In two sets between Sabalenka and Li, Sabalenka has yet to drop any of them.

Sabalenka and Li have squared off in 16 total games, with Sabalenka taking 12 and Li claiming four.

In their one match against each other, Li and Sabalenka are averaging 16.0 games and 2.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.