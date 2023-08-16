The New York Yankees and Billy McKinney (.346 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is batting .227 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

McKinney has recorded a hit in 24 of 44 games this year (54.5%), including three multi-hit games (6.8%).

In 13.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

McKinney has driven in a run in 10 games this season (22.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 17 times this year (38.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 19 .262 AVG .185 .342 OBP .297 .600 SLG .204 9 XBH 1 6 HR 0 10 RBI 3 14/8 K/BB 21/8 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings