The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (batting .226 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI), battle starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI against the Tigers.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .247.

Wong has gotten a hit in 48 of 86 games this year (55.8%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (16.3%).

He has gone deep in 5.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 86), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.1% of his games this season, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 34 times this season (39.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 40 .282 AVG .206 .329 OBP .265 .456 SLG .333 15 XBH 14 5 HR 1 17 RBI 10 48/8 K/BB 53/9 4 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings