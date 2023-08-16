In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, Daria Kasatkina (ranked No. 13) faces Varvara Gracheva (No. 45).

Kasatkina is getting -500 odds to earn a win against Gracheva (+333).

Daria Kasatkina vs. Varvara Gracheva Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Daria Kasatkina vs. Varvara Gracheva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has an 83.3% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Varvara Gracheva -500 Odds to Win Match +333 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.1% 60.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.8

Daria Kasatkina vs. Varvara Gracheva Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Kasatkina defeated Peyton Stearns 6-2, 6-1.

Gracheva will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-4 win over Caroline Wozniacki in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.

Kasatkina has played 57 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.4 games per match.

In her 31 matches on hard courts over the past year, Kasatkina has played an average of 19.9 games.

Gracheva has played 60 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.8 games per match and winning 51.6% of those games.

Gracheva has averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 45 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.8% of those games.

When matching up against Kasatkina, Gracheva holds a 2-1 record. They last met in the Round of 32 of the BNP Paribas Open, on March 13, 2023, which was a 6-4, 6-4 win for Gracheva.

In terms of sets, Gracheva has won four versus Kasatkina (66.7%), while Kasatkina has clinched two.

Gracheva has captured 31 games (58.5% win rate) against Kasatkina, who has secured 22 games.

In three head-to-head matches, Kasatkina and Gracheva have averaged 17.7 games and two sets per match.

