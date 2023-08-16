In the Western & Southern Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 18-ranked Victoria Azarenka versus No. 22 Donna Vekic.

Azarenka is getting -140 odds to bring home a victory against Vekic (+110).

Donna Vekic vs. Victoria Azarenka Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Donna Vekic vs. Victoria Azarenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has a 58.3% chance to win.

Donna Vekic Victoria Azarenka +110 Odds to Win Match -140 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 48.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.9

Donna Vekic vs. Victoria Azarenka Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Vekic took down Jennifer Brady 7-6, 7-5.

Azarenka took down Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 7-5 in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.

Through 49 matches over the past year (across all court types), Vekic has played 22.4 games per match and won 53.1% of them.

Vekic has played 30 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.5 games per match.

Azarenka is averaging 21.1 games per match through her 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 54.4% of those games.

Azarenka is averaging 21.2 games per match and 9.5 games per set in 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Vekic and Azarenka have met one time dating back to 2015, in the Western & Southern Open Round of 64. Azarenka claimed victory in that match 6-2, 6-3.

Azarenka has secured two sets against Vekic (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Vekic's zero.

Azarenka and Vekic have competed in 17 total games, and Azarenka has won more often, securing 12 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Vekic and Azarenka have averaged 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

