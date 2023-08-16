In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Jelena Ostapenko (No. 20 in rankings) will take on Elena Rybakina (No. 4) in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.

Rybakina is getting -250 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 against Ostapenko (+195).

Elena Rybakina vs. Jelena Ostapenko Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Elena Rybakina vs. Jelena Ostapenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 71.4% chance to win.

Elena Rybakina Jelena Ostapenko -250 Odds to Win Match +195 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 33.9% 56.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.4

Elena Rybakina vs. Jelena Ostapenko Trends and Insights

Rybakina last competed on August 13, 2023 in the semifinals of the National Bank Open, and the matchup ended in a 6-1, 1-6, 2-6 loss to No. 18-ranked Liudmila Samsonova .

Ostapenko will look to stay on track after a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 25-ranked Karolina Pliskova in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.

Rybakina has played 59 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.1 games per match.

In her 40 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Rybakina has played an average of 22.5 games.

Ostapenko is averaging 22.4 games per match through her 53 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 54.1% of those games.

Ostapenko has averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 32 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 52.2% of those games.

In four head-to-head meetings, Rybakina and Ostapenko have split 2-2. Rybakina took their last battle on May 19, 2023, winning 6-2, 6-4.

Rybakina and Ostapenko have matched up well, each claiming four of eight sets against the other.

Ostapenko has beaten Rybakina in 37 of 72 total games between them, good for a 51.4% win rate.

In four matches between Rybakina and Ostapenko, they have played 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

