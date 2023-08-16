Elise Mertens vs. Marie Bouzkova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Western & Southern Open
In the Western & Southern Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 35-ranked Marie Bouzkova against No. 29 Elise Mertens.
Bouzkova is favored (-145) in this match, compared to the underdog Mertens, who is +110.
Elise Mertens vs. Marie Bouzkova Match Information
- Tournament: The Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 16
- Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Elise Mertens vs. Marie Bouzkova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Marie Bouzkova has a 59.2% chance to win.
|Elise Mertens
|Marie Bouzkova
|+110
|Odds to Win Match
|-145
|47.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|59.2%
|50.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.9
Elise Mertens vs. Marie Bouzkova Trends and Insights
- Mertens advanced past Madison Keys 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
- In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Bouzkova defeated No. 39-ranked Irina-Camelia Begu, winning 6-2, 6-2.
- Through 46 matches over the past year (across all court types), Mertens has played 20.6 games per match and won 55.4% of them.
- On hard courts, Mertens has played 34 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.8 games per match while winning 56.1% of games.
- Bouzkova is averaging 20.9 games per match through her 39 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.1% of those games.
- On hard courts, Bouzkova has played 26 matches and averaged 19.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Mertens and Bouzkova have not competed against each other.
