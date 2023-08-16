In the Western & Southern Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 35-ranked Marie Bouzkova against No. 29 Elise Mertens.

Bouzkova is favored (-145) in this match, compared to the underdog Mertens, who is +110.

Elise Mertens vs. Marie Bouzkova Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Elise Mertens vs. Marie Bouzkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marie Bouzkova has a 59.2% chance to win.

Elise Mertens Marie Bouzkova +110 Odds to Win Match -145 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 59.2% 50.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.9

Elise Mertens vs. Marie Bouzkova Trends and Insights

Mertens advanced past Madison Keys 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.

In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Bouzkova defeated No. 39-ranked Irina-Camelia Begu, winning 6-2, 6-2.

Through 46 matches over the past year (across all court types), Mertens has played 20.6 games per match and won 55.4% of them.

On hard courts, Mertens has played 34 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.8 games per match while winning 56.1% of games.

Bouzkova is averaging 20.9 games per match through her 39 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Bouzkova has played 26 matches and averaged 19.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Mertens and Bouzkova have not competed against each other.

