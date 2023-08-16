In a match slated for Wednesday, Stan Wawrinka (No. 51 in rankings) will take on Frances Tiafoe (No. 10) in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.

With -200 odds, Tiafoe is favored over Wawrinka (+155) in this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Frances Tiafoe vs. Stan Wawrinka Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Frances Tiafoe vs. Stan Wawrinka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has a 66.7% chance to win.

Frances Tiafoe Stan Wawrinka -200 Odds to Win Match +155 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Frances Tiafoe vs. Stan Wawrinka Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 26-ranked Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 on Sunday, Tiafoe reached the Round of 32.

Wawrinka will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 win over No. 73-ranked Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Tiafoe has played 26.7 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 61 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Tiafoe has played 40 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 26.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

Wawrinka has played 43 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 26.4 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 52.0% of those games.

Wawrinka has played 24 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 25.5 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set while winning 52.0% of games.

In head-to-head matchups, Wawrinka has compiled two wins, while Tiafoe has zero. In their last match on June 14, 2022, Wawrinka came out on top 7-6, 6-7, 7-6.

In terms of sets, Wawrinka has taken four versus Tiafoe (66.7%), while Tiafoe has clinched two.

Wawrinka has the upper hand in 74 total games versus Tiafoe, capturing 39 of them.

Tiafoe and Wawrinka have played two times, averaging 37.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.