In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, Alex de Minaur (ranked No. 12) faces Gael Monfils (No. 211).

In the Round of 32, de Minaur is favored over Monfils, with -275 odds compared to the underdog's +210.

Gael Monfils vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Gael Monfils vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 73.3% chance to win.

Gael Monfils Alex de Minaur +210 Odds to Win Match -275 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 42.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.2

Gael Monfils vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

Monfils advanced past Cameron Norrie 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.

de Minaur advanced to the Round of 32 by defeating No. 44-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 on Tuesday.

Monfils has played 22.2 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 14 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Monfils has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 10 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

de Minaur has averaged 23.4 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 62 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 54.3% of the games.

de Minaur has averaged 23.5 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set through 43 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 54.8% of those games.

Monfils and de Minaur have played once dating back to 2015, in the Western & Southern Open Round of 32. Monfils was victorious in that matchup 6-3, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Monfils has won two against de Minaur (100.0%), while de Minaur has claimed zero.

Monfils and de Minaur have squared off in 21 total games, and Monfils has won more often, capturing 13 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Monfils and de Minaur are averaging 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

