The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has nine doubles, 18 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .203.

In 39 of 70 games this year (55.7%) Stanton has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (18.6%).

In 17 games this season, he has homered (24.3%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

Stanton has had at least one RBI in 37.1% of his games this year (26 of 70), with more than one RBI 12 times (17.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 28 games this year (40.0%), including four multi-run games (5.7%).

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .198 AVG .208 .271 OBP .295 .437 SLG .462 12 XBH 15 9 HR 9 23 RBI 22 32/12 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings