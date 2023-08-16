Harrison Bader vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Harrison Bader (batting .316 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .262 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- In 45 of 70 games this season (64.3%) Bader has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 70), and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has had at least one RBI in 31.4% of his games this season (22 of 70), with more than one RBI 12 times (17.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this year (30 of 70), with two or more runs six times (8.6%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.260
|AVG
|.265
|.300
|OBP
|.294
|.427
|SLG
|.376
|13
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|23/6
|K/BB
|21/5
|7
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Braves allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 3.71 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 3.71 ERA ranks 29th, 1.461 WHIP ranks 57th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th.
