In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (ranked No. 5) meets Mackenzie McDonald (No. 43).

In the Round of 32, Rune is favored over McDonald, with -175 odds against the underdog's +135.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune has a 63.6% chance to win.

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Mackenzie McDonald -175 Odds to Win Match +135 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 54.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.8

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, Rune was defeated by No. 70-ranked Marcos Giron, 2-6, 6-4, 3-6, in the Round of 32.

McDonald took home the win 7-5, 6-1 against Yannick Hanfmann in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.

Rune has played 25.5 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 77 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Rune has played 46 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 24.6 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, McDonald has played 63 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.3% of the games. He averages 23.7 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.

McDonald has played 45 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.3 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set while winning 52.3% of games.

Rune and McDonald have played one time dating back to 2015, in the BNP Paribas Open Round of 64. Rune claimed victory in that match 7-5, 6-3.

Rune and McDonald have matched up in two total sets, with Rune securing two of them and McDonald zero.

Rune and McDonald have matched up in 21 total games, with Rune taking 13 and McDonald claiming eight.

McDonald and Rune have faced off one time, and they have averaged 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

