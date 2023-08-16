Borna Coric (No. 16) will face Hubert Hurkacz (No. 20) in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, August 16.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Hurkacz is the favorite (-175) against Coric (+135) .

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Borna Coric Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Borna Coric Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 63.6% chance to win.

Hubert Hurkacz Borna Coric -175 Odds to Win Match +135 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 54 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Borna Coric Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Hurkacz took down Thanasi Kokkinakis 7-6, 3-6, 7-6.

Coric advanced past Sebastian Korda 7-6, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Through 56 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Hurkacz has played 30.8 games per match (27.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.9% of them.

On hard courts, Hurkacz has played 37 matches over the past year, totaling 29.0 games per match (26.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.4% of games.

Coric has played 46 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.1 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.9% of those games.

Coric has played 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.6 games per match (22.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set while winning 50.4% of games.

When competing against Hurkacz, Coric sports a 2-0 record. They last met in the Round of 32 of the Mutua Madrid Open, on April 30, 2023, which was a 7-6, 6-3 win for Coric.

Coric and Hurkacz have matched up in five total sets, with Coric taking four of them and Hurkacz one.

Coric and Hurkacz have competed in 58 total games, and Coric has won more often, capturing 32 of them.

Hurkacz and Coric have faced off two times, averaging 29.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

