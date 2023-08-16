Danielle Collins (No. 34) will face Iga Swiatek (No. 1) in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, August 16.

In this Round of 32 match versus Collins (+400), Swiatek is favored to win with -650 odds.

Iga Swiatek vs. Danielle Collins Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Iga Swiatek vs. Danielle Collins Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has an 86.7% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Danielle Collins -650 Odds to Win Match +400 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 62.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.1

Iga Swiatek vs. Danielle Collins Trends and Insights

In the semifinals of the National Bank Open on August 12, 2023 (her last match), Swiatek was defeated by Jessica Pegula 2-6, 7-6, 4-6.

Collins will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 100-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.

Swiatek has played 78 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 18.6 games per match.

Through 48 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Swiatek has played 18.8 games per match and won 62.4% of them.

In the past year, Collins has played 39 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.4% of the games. She averages 23.2 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

On hard courts, Collins has played 35 matches and averaged 23.0 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

Swiatek and Collins have played four times dating back to 2015, and Swiatek has a 3-1 advantage, including a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory in their most recent meeting on August 11, 2023 at the National Bank Open.

In terms of sets, Swiatek has secured six against Collins (66.7%), while Collins has clinched three.

Swiatek has captured 42 games (61.8% win rate) against Collins, who has claimed 26 games.

In their four matches against each other, Swiatek and Collins are averaging 17 games and 2.3 sets.

