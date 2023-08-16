Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on August 16 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .258 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
  • In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.8%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 22 games this season (25.0%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 29 games this year (33.0%), including five multi-run games (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 43
.238 AVG .275
.296 OBP .350
.361 SLG .373
8 XBH 8
3 HR 3
12 RBI 23
16/9 K/BB 33/17
5 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
  • Braves pitchers combine to allow 125 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • The Braves will send Morton (11-10) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 11-10 with a 3.71 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 128 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Friday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.71), 57th in WHIP (1.461), and 18th in K/9 (9.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.