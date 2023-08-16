Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on August 16 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .258 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks.

Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.8%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).

In 22 games this season (25.0%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 29 games this year (33.0%), including five multi-run games (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .238 AVG .275 .296 OBP .350 .361 SLG .373 8 XBH 8 3 HR 3 12 RBI 23 16/9 K/BB 33/17 5 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings