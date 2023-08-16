In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Dusan Lajovic (No. 66 in rankings) will face Jannik Sinner (No. 6) in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.

Sinner is favored (-900) in this match, compared to the underdog Lajovic, who is +525.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jannik Sinner vs. Dusan Lajovic Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jannik Sinner vs. Dusan Lajovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 90.0% chance to win.

Jannik Sinner Dusan Lajovic -900 Odds to Win Match +525 90.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.0% 65 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jannik Sinner vs. Dusan Lajovic Trends and Insights

In his last match on August 13, 2023, Sinner won 6-4, 6-1 against Alex de Minaur in the finals of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Lajovic will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 21-ranked Francisco Cerundolo in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Sinner has played 71 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 24.0 games per match (20.2 in best-of-three matches).

Through 48 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Sinner has played 23.3 games per match (19.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 57.2% of them.

In his 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Lajovic is averaging 22.4 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.2% of those games.

On hard courts, Lajovic has played 13 matches and averaged 21.8 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.9 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Sinner and Lajovic have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.