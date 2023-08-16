After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .232 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Higashioka has picked up a hit in 32 of 65 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (10.8%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).

Higashioka has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (36.9%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (9.2%).

He has scored in 16 of 65 games (24.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .216 AVG .245 .260 OBP .277 .443 SLG .330 10 XBH 5 5 HR 2 14 RBI 16 29/6 K/BB 30/5 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings