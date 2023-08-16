Lorenzo Musetti (No. 18 ranking) will face Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, August 16.

In this Round of 32 match, Medvedev is the favorite (-500) versus Musetti (+333) .

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has an 83.3% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Daniil Medvedev +333 Odds to Win Match -500 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 38.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.2

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Musetti beat Daniel Evans 6-4, 6-3.

Medvedev is coming off a 6-7, 5-7 loss to No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Musetti has played 64 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 23.7 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches).

Musetti has played 27 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 25 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his 78 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Medvedev is averaging 23.3 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 58.6% of those games.

On hard courts, Medvedev has played 55 matches and averaged 21.8 games per match (20.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

On August 10, 2023, Musetti and Medvedev played in the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers Round of 16. Medvedev took home the victory 6-4, 6-4.

Medvedev has claimed two sets against Musetti (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Musetti's zero.

Medvedev and Musetti have faced off in 20 total games, with Medvedev taking 12 and Musetti claiming eight.

In their one match against each other, Musetti and Medvedev are averaging 20 games and two sets.

