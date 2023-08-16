Taylor Fritz (No. 9) will take on Lorenzo Sonego (No. 39) in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, August 16.

With -450 odds, Fritz is the favorite against Sonego (+320) for this matchup.

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Taylor Fritz Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has an 81.8% chance to win.

Lorenzo Sonego Taylor Fritz +320 Odds to Win Match -450 23.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 39.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.5

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Taylor Fritz Trends and Insights

Sonego defeated Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.

Fritz defeated Jiri Lehecka 7-6, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.

Sonego has played 25.3 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 57 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Sonego has played 24.4 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past year, Fritz has competed in 74 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.4% of the games. He averages 26.1 games per match (24.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Fritz has played 50 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 25.7 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set while winning 54.9% of games.

Sonego and Fritz each have put up two wins in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on November 2, 2021, with Fritz claiming the victory 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Sonego has secured six versus Fritz (54.5%), while Fritz has captured five.

Sonego and Fritz have matched up for 113 total games, and Sonego has won more often, claiming 58 of them.

Sonego and Fritz have played four times, averaging 28.3 games and 2.8 sets per match.

