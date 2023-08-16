In the Western & Southern Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 31-ranked Sorana Cirstea versus No. 8 Maria Sakkari.

In this Round of 32 match versus Cirstea (+140), Sakkari is the favorite with -185 odds.

Maria Sakkari vs. Sorana Cirstea Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Maria Sakkari vs. Sorana Cirstea Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 64.9% chance to win.

Maria Sakkari Sorana Cirstea -185 Odds to Win Match +140 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 54.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.9

Maria Sakkari vs. Sorana Cirstea Trends and Insights

Sakkari most recently hit the court on August 9, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open, and the matchup finished in a 4-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 48-ranked Danielle Collins .

Cirstea beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.

Sakkari has played 23.0 games per match in her 53 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Sakkari has played 23.9 games per match in her 37 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Cirstea is averaging 22.8 games per match through her 42 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 50.2% of those games.

Cirstea has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set through 29 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.0% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Sakkari and Cirstea have not competed against each other.

