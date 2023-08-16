Maria Sakkari vs. Sorana Cirstea: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Western & Southern Open
In the Western & Southern Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 31-ranked Sorana Cirstea versus No. 8 Maria Sakkari.
In this Round of 32 match versus Cirstea (+140), Sakkari is the favorite with -185 odds.
Maria Sakkari vs. Sorana Cirstea Match Information
- Tournament: The Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Wednesday, August 16
- Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Court Surface: Hard
Maria Sakkari vs. Sorana Cirstea Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Sakkari has a 64.9% chance to win.
|Maria Sakkari
|Sorana Cirstea
|-185
|Odds to Win Match
|+140
|64.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|41.7%
|54.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.9
Maria Sakkari vs. Sorana Cirstea Trends and Insights
- Sakkari most recently hit the court on August 9, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open, and the matchup finished in a 4-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 48-ranked Danielle Collins .
- Cirstea beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.
- Sakkari has played 23.0 games per match in her 53 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Sakkari has played 23.9 games per match in her 37 matches on hard courts over the past year.
- Cirstea is averaging 22.8 games per match through her 42 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 50.2% of those games.
- Cirstea has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.9 games per set through 29 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 52.0% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Sakkari and Cirstea have not competed against each other.
