In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, Marketa Vondrousova (ranked No. 10) takes on Anastasia Potapova (No. 27).

In this Round of 32 matchup, Vondrousova is favored (-250) against Potapova (+195) .

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Anastasia Potapova Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

Round: Round of 32

Date: Wednesday, August 16

Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Court Surface: Hard

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Anastasia Potapova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has a 71.4% chance to win.

Marketa Vondrousova Anastasia Potapova -250 Odds to Win Match +195 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 33.9% 57.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.5

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Anastasia Potapova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Vondrousova beat Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 6-4.

Potapova came out on top 1-6, 6-4, 7-5 versus Celine Naef in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Vondrousova has played 39 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 20.5 games per match.

Through 19 matches over the past year on hard courts, Vondrousova has played 20.1 games per match and won 57.7% of them.

In the past 12 months, Potapova has played 52 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 52.3% of the games. She averages 24.5 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

Potapova is averaging 24.3 games per match and 10.2 games per set in 34 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

On February 11, 2023, Vondrousova and Potapova met in the Upper Austria Ladies Linz semifinals. Potapova came out on top 6-1, 6-7, 6-3.

Potapova has taken two sets against Vondrousova (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Vondrousova's one.

Potapova has bettered Vondrousova in 18 of 29 total games between them, good for a 62.1% winning percentage.

Potapova and Vondrousova have played one time, and they have averaged 29 games and three sets per match.

