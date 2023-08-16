Martina Trevisan (No. 63 ranking) will meet Jessica Pegula (No. 3) in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, August 16.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Trevisan (+700), Pegula is favored to win with -1400 odds.

Martina Trevisan vs. Jessica Pegula Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Martina Trevisan vs. Jessica Pegula Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 93.3% chance to win.

Martina Trevisan Jessica Pegula +700 Odds to Win Match -1400 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 33.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.3

Martina Trevisan vs. Jessica Pegula Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Tuesday, Trevisan defeated No. 61-ranked Bernarda Pera, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

On August 13, 2023, Pegula won her most recent match, 6-1, 6-0, over Liudmila Samsonova in the finals of the National Bank Open.

Through 34 matches over the past year (across all court types), Trevisan has played 19.4 games per match and won 47.6% of them.

On hard courts, Trevisan has played 19 matches over the past year, totaling 19.4 games per match while winning 45.9% of games.

Pegula has played 65 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 57.5% of those games.

In 45 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Pegula has averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.2 games per set, winning 58.1% of those games.

Trevisan and Pegula have matched up one time dating back to 2015, in the Mutua Madrid Open Round of 16. Pegula was victorious in that matchup 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Pegula has secured two sets versus Trevisan (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Trevisan's one.

Pegula has taken 14 games (53.8% win rate) versus Trevisan, who has claimed 12 games.

In one match between Trevisan and Pegula, they have played 26.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

