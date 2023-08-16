In the Western & Southern Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, No. 70-ranked Max Purcell takes on No. 7 Casper Ruud.

In this Round of 32 match against Purcell (+225), Ruud is favored to win with -300 odds.

Max Purcell vs. Casper Ruud Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Max Purcell vs. Casper Ruud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has a 75.0% chance to win.

Max Purcell Casper Ruud +225 Odds to Win Match -300 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 42.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.3

Max Purcell vs. Casper Ruud Trends and Insights

Purcell defeated Lloyd Harris 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.

Ruud last played on August 10, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers and was taken down 6-7, 6-4, 6-7 by No. 37-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Purcell has played 25.7 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 25 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his 17 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Purcell has played an average of 24.5 games (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

Ruud is averaging 27.5 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 62 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 53.8% of those games.

Ruud is averaging 29.3 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set through 30 matches on hard courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Purcell and Ruud have played in the last five years.

