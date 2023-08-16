The Boston Red Sox, including Pablo Reyes and his .528 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Nationals.

Pablo Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Pablo Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is batting .320 with seven doubles, a home run and seven walks.

Reyes has picked up a hit in 19 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a long ball in one of 33 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

In 18.2% of his games this season, Reyes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 10 of 33 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Pablo Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 12 .366 AVG .219 .395 OBP .286 .493 SLG .250 7 XBH 1 1 HR 0 12 RBI 1 11/4 K/BB 2/3 2 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings