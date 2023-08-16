In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, Petra Martic (ranked No. 36) takes on Karolina Muchova (No. 17).

In this Round of 32 match, Muchova is the favorite (-300) against Martic (+225) .

Petra Martic vs. Karolina Muchova Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Petra Martic vs. Karolina Muchova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Muchova has a 75.0% chance to win.

Petra Martic Karolina Muchova +225 Odds to Win Match -300 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 41.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.4

Petra Martic vs. Karolina Muchova Trends and Insights

By beating No. 53-ranked Emma Navarro 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday, Martic reached the Round of 32.

In the Round of 64 on Monday, Muchova beat No. 19-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, winning 6-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Martic has played 42 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.1 games per match.

Martic has played 24 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.6 games per match.

Muchova has averaged 22.7 games per match through her 46 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 55.3% of the games.

Muchova is averaging 21.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set in 32 matches on hard courts in the past year.

On May 9, 2022, Martic and Muchova met in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 64. Martic came out on top 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Martic and Muchova have faced off in three total sets, with Martic clinching two of them and Muchova one.

Martic has taken 15 games (62.5% win rate) against Muchova, who has claimed nine games.

In one head-to-head match, Martic and Muchova are averaging 24.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

