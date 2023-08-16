Qinwen Zheng (No. 24 ranking) will meet Venus Williams in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, August 16.

In the Round of 32, Zheng is favored over Williams, with -650 odds against the underdog's +400.

Qinwen Zheng vs. Venus Williams Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Qinwen Zheng vs. Venus Williams Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Qinwen Zheng has an 86.7% chance to win.

Qinwen Zheng Venus Williams -650 Odds to Win Match +400 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 64.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.9

Qinwen Zheng vs. Venus Williams Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 74-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday, Zheng advanced to the Round of 32.

Williams will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 7-5 victory over No. 16-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Zheng has played 21.6 games per match in her 49 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In her 31 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Zheng has played an average of 21.1 games.

In the past year, Williams has played 10 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 45.1% of the games. She averages 24.6 games per match and 10.3 games per set.

Williams has averaged 21.8 games per match and 10.1 games per set through six matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 45.0% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Zheng and Williams have not played against each other.

