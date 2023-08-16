How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
The Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals will meet on Wednesday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Rafael Devers and Joey Meneses among those expected to step up at the plate.
Red Sox vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington D.C.
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Nationals Player Props
|Red Sox vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 18th in MLB play with 133 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Boston ranks seventh in baseball with a .431 slugging percentage.
- The Red Sox's .262 batting average is third-best in MLB.
- Boston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (576 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Red Sox rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Boston's 4.31 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.305).
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox are sending James Paxton (7-3) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
- Paxton has seven quality starts under his belt this season.
- Paxton is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/10/2023
|Royals
|W 2-0
|Home
|James Paxton
|Austin Cox
|8/11/2023
|Tigers
|W 5-2
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Tarik Skubal
|8/12/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Matt Manning
|8/13/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-3
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|8/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Josiah Gray
|8/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|MacKenzie Gore
|8/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Patrick Corbin
|8/18/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|-
|8/19/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Gerrit Cole
|8/20/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/21/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Framber Valdez
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
