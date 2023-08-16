Rob Refsnyder vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Rob Refsnyder (.158 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be MacKenzie Gore. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is batting .258 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 27 walks.
- In 46.2% of his games this year (30 of 65), Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (16.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one of 65 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Refsnyder has driven home a run in 19 games this season (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games.
- He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.256
|AVG
|.259
|.361
|OBP
|.394
|.317
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|14
|23/11
|K/BB
|18/16
|2
|SB
|5
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gore (6-9 with a 4.62 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
