In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, Stefanos Tsitsipas (ranked No. 4) takes on Ben Shelton (No. 40).

Tsitsipas has -375 odds to win against Shelton (+270).

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Ben Shelton Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 78.9% chance to win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Ben Shelton -375 Odds to Win Match +270 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.0% 60.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.8

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Ben Shelton Trends and Insights

Tsitsipas is coming off a loss to No. 276-ranked Gael Monfils, 4-6, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

In the Round of 64 on Sunday, Shelton defeated No. 29-ranked Christopher Eubanks, winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Tsitsipas has played 26.2 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 69 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Tsitsipas has played 39 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.0 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.6% of games.

Shelton is averaging 29.3 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 35 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 48.3% of those games.

Shelton has averaged 29.2 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set through 21 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 48.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Tsitsipas and Shelton have matched up in the last five years.

