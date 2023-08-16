Trevor Story vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trevor Story -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on August 16 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is batting .318 with four doubles and two walks.
- This year, Story has recorded at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his six games this year.
- Story has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|.368
|AVG
|.000
|.400
|OBP
|.250
|.579
|SLG
|.000
|4
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|7/1
|K/BB
|1/1
|3
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.89 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.5 per game).
- Gore gets the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season. He is 6-9 with a 4.62 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.62, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .263 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.