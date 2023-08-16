Trevor Story -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on August 16 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park

MacKenzie Gore

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story is batting .318 with four doubles and two walks.

This year, Story has recorded at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his six games this year.

Story has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 .368 AVG .000 .400 OBP .250 .579 SLG .000 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 7/1 K/BB 1/1 3 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings