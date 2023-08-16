In the Western & Southern Open Round of 32 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 13-ranked Tommy Paul versus No. 33 Ugo Humbert.

Paul carries -160 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 versus Humbert (+125).

Ugo Humbert vs. Tommy Paul Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Wednesday, August 16

Wednesday, August 16 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Ugo Humbert vs. Tommy Paul Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 61.5% chance to win.

Ugo Humbert Tommy Paul +125 Odds to Win Match -160 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 46.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.3

Ugo Humbert vs. Tommy Paul Trends and Insights

Humbert is coming off a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 victory over No. 46-ranked Arthur Fils in Tuesday's Round of 64.

Paul is coming off a 7-5, 7-6 win over No. 41-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic in the Round of 64 on Tuesday.

In his 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Humbert has played an average of 24.5 games (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Humbert has played 31 matches over the past year, totaling 23.9 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 52.1% of games.

Paul is averaging 27.0 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 64 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 53.2% of those games.

Paul has averaged 26.6 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in 43 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 53.8% of those games.

On November 12, 2018, Humbert and Paul met in the 2018 ATP Challenger Champaign, USA Men Singles Round of 32. Paul took home the victory 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Paul and Humbert have played three total sets, with Paul claiming two of them and Humbert one.

Paul has the edge in 28 total games versus Humbert, capturing 16 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Humbert and Paul are averaging 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

