Yankees vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 16
Wednesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (77-42) and the New York Yankees (60-60) facing off at Truist Park (on August 16) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Braves.
The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (11-10, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Randy Vasquez (2-1, 1.89 ERA).
Yankees vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Yankees 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, New York and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 15 times (37.5%) in those games.
- New York has been listed as an underdog of +170 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- New York scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (514 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.06) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|@ Marlins
|W 9-4
|Ian Hamilton vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 12
|@ Marlins
|L 3-1
|Michael King vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 13
|@ Marlins
|L 8-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Eury Pérez
|August 14
|@ Braves
|L 11-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Max Fried
|August 15
|@ Braves
|L 5-0
|Luis Severino vs Bryce Elder
|August 16
|@ Braves
|-
|Randy Vasquez vs Charlie Morton
|August 18
|Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs Brayan Bello
|August 19
|Red Sox
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Kutter Crawford
|August 20
|Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Nick Pivetta
|August 22
|Nationals
|-
|Luis Severino vs Josiah Gray
|August 23
|Nationals
|-
|Randy Vasquez vs MacKenzie Gore
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.