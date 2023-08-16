On Wednesday, August 16 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves (77-42) host the New York Yankees (60-60) at Truist Park. Charlie Morton will get the ball for the Braves, while Randy Vasquez will take the hill for the Yankees.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Yankees have +170 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 10 runs for this game.

Yankees vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (11-10, 3.71 ERA) vs Vasquez - NYY (2-1, 1.89 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Yankees' matchup against the Braves but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Yankees (+170) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Yankees to take down the Braves with those odds, and the Yankees emerge with the victory, you'd get back $27.00.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Gleyber Torres get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Yankees vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 106 times and won 69, or 65.1%, of those games.

The Braves have a 25-10 record (winning 71.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Braves have a 7-3 record over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (37.5%) in those contests.

The Yankees have been listed as an underdog of +170 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+125) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+130) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 17th 4th Win AL East +30000 - 5th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.