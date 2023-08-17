In the Western & Southern Open Round of 16 on Thursday, No. 17-ranked Alexander Zverev takes on No. 3 Daniil Medvedev.

In this Round of 16 match, Medvedev is favored (-200) against Zverev (+155) .

Alexander Zverev vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 17

Thursday, August 17 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Zverev vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 66.7% chance to win.

Alexander Zverev Daniil Medvedev +155 Odds to Win Match -200 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 43.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.6

Alexander Zverev vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights

Zverev defeated Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Medvedev defeated No. 18-ranked Lorenzo Musetti, winning 6-3, 6-2.

In his 49 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Zverev has played an average of 25.0 games (21.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 15 matches on hard courts over the past year, Zverev has played an average of 27.4 games (24.5 in best-of-three matches).

Medvedev has played 77 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 23.3 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 58.6% of those games.

Medvedev has played 54 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.8 games per match (20.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set while winning 60.5% of games.

Medvedev has a 7-1 record versus Zverev. Their most recent match on May 16, 2023, at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, was won by Medvedev 6-2, 7-6.

In 20 total sets against each other, Medvedev has won 14, while Zverev has claimed six.

Medvedev has captured 118 games (55.7% win rate) versus Zverev, who has secured 94 games.

Zverev and Medvedev have squared off eight times, averaging 26.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

