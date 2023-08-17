On Thursday, Emil Ruusuvuori (No. 60 in the world) takes on Alexei Popyrin (No. 58) in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.

Ruusuvuori is getting -160 odds to win against Popyrin (+125).

Alexei Popyrin vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 17

Thursday, August 17 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Alexei Popyrin vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 61.5% chance to win.

Alexei Popyrin Emil Ruusuvuori +125 Odds to Win Match -160 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 47.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.8

Alexei Popyrin vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Trends and Insights

In his last match at the Western & Southern Open, Popyrin advanced past Nicolas Jarry via walkover.

Ruusuvuori won 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 against Andrey Rublev in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Popyrin has played 52 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 28.2 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Popyrin has played 25 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 29.3 games per match (25.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.3% of games.

In the past year, Ruusuvuori has played 58 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.9% of the games. He averages 24.1 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Ruusuvuori has averaged 22.6 games per match (21.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 38 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.1% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Popyrin and Ruusuvuori have not played against each other.

