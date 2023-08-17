In a match slated for Thursday, Tommy Paul (No. 13 in rankings) will face Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1) in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.

Alcaraz is favored (-350) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Paul, who is +240.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Tommy Paul Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 17

Thursday, August 17 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Tommy Paul Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 77.8% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Tommy Paul -350 Odds to Win Match +240 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 58.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.2

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Tommy Paul Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Alcaraz took down Jordan Thompson 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Paul reached the Round of 16 by defeating No. 33-ranked Ugo Humbert 6-1, 7-6 on Wednesday.

Alcaraz has played 72 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.4 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches).

Through 32 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Alcaraz has played 25.6 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 57.0% of them.

Paul is averaging 27.2 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 63 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 53.1% of those games.

Paul has averaged 26.9 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set through 42 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 53.5% of those games.

Paul owns a 2-1 record against Alcaraz. Their last meeting on August 11, 2023, at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, was won by Paul 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

When it comes to sets, it's been evenly balanced between Alcaraz and Paul, each taking four sets against the other.

Paul and Alcaraz have matched up for 83 total games, and Paul has won more often, securing 43 of them.

Alcaraz and Paul have faced off three times, averaging 27.7 games and 2.7 sets per match.

