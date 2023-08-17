On Thursday, Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2 in the world) takes on Daria Kasatkina (No. 13) in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.

Sabalenka carries -200 odds to win a spot in the quarterfinals over Kasatkina (+155).

Daria Kasatkina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 17

Thursday, August 17 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Daria Kasatkina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 66.7% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Aryna Sabalenka +155 Odds to Win Match -200 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

Daria Kasatkina vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Kasatkina defeated No. 45-ranked Varvara Gracheva, 6-3, 6-1.

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Sabalenka beat No. 192-ranked Ann Li, winning 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.

Kasatkina has played 59 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.2 games per match.

Kasatkina has played 19.7 games per match in her 33 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Sabalenka has averaged 21.1 games per match in her 65 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 58.0% of the games.

Sabalenka is averaging 21.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set in 40 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

When playing against Kasatkina, Sabalenka has a 3-2 record. They last met in the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, on August 5, 2022, which was a 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 win for Kasatkina.

Sabalenka and Kasatkina have squared off in 11 total sets, with Sabalenka winning seven of them and Kasatkina four.

Sabalenka has the edge in 110 total games against Kasatkina, winning 59 of them.

Sabalenka and Kasatkina have faced off five times, and they have averaged 22.0 games and 2.2 sets per match.

