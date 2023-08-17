Dusan Lajovic (No. 66 ranking) will take on Taylor Fritz (No. 9) in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on Thursday, August 17.

With -500 odds, Fritz is favored over Lajovic (+333) for this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Dusan Lajovic vs. Taylor Fritz Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 17

Thursday, August 17 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dusan Lajovic vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has an 83.3% chance to win.

Dusan Lajovic Taylor Fritz +333 Odds to Win Match -500 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 38.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dusan Lajovic vs. Taylor Fritz Trends and Insights

Lajovic took down Jannik Sinner 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Fritz beat No. 39-ranked Lorenzo Sonego, winning 6-4, 7-6.

Lajovic has played 46 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 22.4 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Lajovic has played 14 matches over the past year, totaling 21.9 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 45.9% of games.

Fritz has averaged 26.2 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 74 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 54.2% of the games.

Fritz is averaging 25.9 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set through 50 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Lajovic and Fritz have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.