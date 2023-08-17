On Thursday, Jasmine Paolini (No. 43 in the world) faces Elena Rybakina (No. 4) in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.

Against the underdog Paolini (+333), Rybakina is favored (-500) to make it to the quarterfinals.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Elena Rybakina vs. Jasmine Paolini Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 17

Thursday, August 17 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Elena Rybakina vs. Jasmine Paolini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has an 83.3% chance to win.

Elena Rybakina Jasmine Paolini -500 Odds to Win Match +333 83.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 23.1% 61.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Elena Rybakina vs. Jasmine Paolini Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Rybakina beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Paolini defeated Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Rybakina has played 59 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.1 games per match.

Through 40 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Rybakina has played 22.5 games per match and won 55.6% of them.

Paolini has played 43 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 49.9% of those games.

On hard courts, Paolini has played 27 matches and averaged 19.8 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

Rybakina and Paolini have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 64. Rybakina claimed victory in that bout 7-6, 6-1.

Rybakina has secured two sets against Paolini (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Paolini's zero.

Rybakina has defeated Paolini in 13 of 20 total games between them, good for a 65.0% win rate.

Rybakina and Paolini have faced off one time, averaging 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.