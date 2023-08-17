Novak Djokovic (No. 2) will face Gael Monfils (No. 211) in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on Thursday, August 17.

In this Round of 16 match, Djokovic is favored (-700) against Monfils (+450) .

Gael Monfils vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 17

Thursday, August 17 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Gael Monfils vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has an 87.5% chance to win.

Gael Monfils Novak Djokovic +450 Odds to Win Match -700 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 36.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.1

Gael Monfils vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Monfils beat Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4.

In his last scheduled match, Djokovic was handed a walkover win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Western & Southern Open.

Monfils has played 14 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 22.2 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his 10 matches on hard courts over the past year, Monfils has played an average of 21.6 games (21.6 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Djokovic has played 57 total matches (across all court types), winning 60.1% of the games. He averages 26.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Djokovic has averaged 23.2 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set in 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 61.8% of those games.

Going back to 2015, Djokovic and Monfils have met two times, and Djokovic is 2-0, including a 6-3, 6-2 victory for Djokovic at the Mutua Madrid Open on May 3, 2022, the last time these two matched up.

Djokovic and Monfils have faced off in five sets against on another, with Djokovic taking four of them.

Djokovic has the advantage in 45 total games versus Monfils, winning 27 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Monfils and Djokovic are averaging 22.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

