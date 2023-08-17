On Thursday, Qinwen Zheng (No. 24 in the world) takes on Iga Swiatek (No. 1) in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.

Swiatek carries -800 odds to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals over Zheng (+500).

Iga Swiatek vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 17

Thursday, August 17 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Iga Swiatek vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has an 88.9% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Qinwen Zheng -800 Odds to Win Match +500 88.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 16.7% 63.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.9

Iga Swiatek vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights

Swiatek defeated Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-0 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Zheng took down Venus Williams 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Swiatek has played 79 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 18.6 games per match.

Swiatek has played 49 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 18.7 games per match.

Zheng is averaging 21.6 games per match in her 49 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 54.2% of those games.

Zheng is averaging 21.1 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 31 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In head-to-head matchups, Swiatek has three wins, while Zheng has zero. In their most recent matchup on April 20, 2023, Swiatek came out on top 6-1, 6-4.

Swiatek and Zheng have faced off in eight total sets, with Swiatek securing six of them and Zheng two.

Swiatek has the upper hand in 71 total games against Zheng, taking 46 of them.

Zheng and Swiatek have matched up three times, and they have averaged 23.7 games and 2.7 sets per match.

