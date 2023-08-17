On Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (24-6) play A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (27-3), tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video and YES.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Aces matchup.

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video and YES

Prime Video and YES Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Liberty vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces have put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread this season.

The Liberty have covered 13 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

Las Vegas has an ATS record of 16-10 when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.

New York has not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Aces games have gone over the point total 17 out of 29 times this season.

So far this season, 16 out of the Liberty's 29 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

