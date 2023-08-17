In a match slated for Thursday, Adrian Mannarino (No. 32 in rankings) will take on Mackenzie McDonald (No. 43) in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.

In this Round of 16 matchup, McDonald is the favorite (-160) versus Mannarino (+125) .

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Adrian Mannarino Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 17

Thursday, August 17 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 61.5% chance to win.

Mackenzie McDonald Adrian Mannarino -160 Odds to Win Match +125 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 53.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.9

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Adrian Mannarino Trends and Insights

McDonald advanced past Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune 6-4, 2-0 in the Round of 32.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Mannarino beat No. 14-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning 6-4, 6-4.

McDonald has played 62 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 23.9 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches).

McDonald has played 23.5 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 44 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In his 57 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Mannarino is averaging 24.1 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.8% of those games.

Mannarino has averaged 24.4 games per match (23.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 35 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.0% of those games.

McDonald and Mannarino have met once dating back to 2015, in the The Astana Open quarterfinals. Mannarino was victorious in that bout 6-1, 6-4.

In terms of sets, Mannarino has taken two versus McDonald (100.0%), while McDonald has captured zero.

Mannarino and McDonald have competed in 17 total games, and Mannarino has won more often, capturing 12 of them.

McDonald and Mannarino have faced off one time, averaging 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

