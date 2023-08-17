On Thursday, Maria Sakkari (No. 8 in the world) faces Karolina Muchova (No. 17) in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.

In the Round of 16, Muchova is favored over Sakkari, with -135 odds compared to the underdog's +105.

Maria Sakkari vs. Karolina Muchova Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 17

Thursday, August 17 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Maria Sakkari vs. Karolina Muchova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Muchova has a 57.4% chance to win.

Maria Sakkari Karolina Muchova +105 Odds to Win Match -135 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 47.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.3

Maria Sakkari vs. Karolina Muchova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Sakkari defeated Sorana Cirstea 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Muchova took down Petra Martic 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Sakkari has played 52 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 22.8 games per match.

Through 36 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Sakkari has played 23.6 games per match and won 52.8% of them.

Muchova has averaged 22.7 games per match through her 46 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 55.3% of the games.

Muchova is averaging 21.9 games per match and 9.7 games per set in 32 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

When competing against Sakkari, Muchova has put up a 3-0 record. They last met in the Round of 128 of the French Open, on May 28, 2023, which was a 7-6, 7-5 victory for Muchova.

In seven total sets against one another, Muchova has clinched six, while Sakkari has claimed one.

Muchova has the upper hand in 82 total games versus Sakkari, taking 47 of them.

In their three matches against each other, Sakkari and Muchova are averaging 27.3 games and 2.3 sets.

