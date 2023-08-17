On Thursday, Jessica Pegula (No. 3 in the world) faces Marie Bouzkova (No. 35) in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.

In this Round of 16 matchup, Pegula is favored (-350) versus Bouzkova (+240) .

Marie Bouzkova vs. Jessica Pegula Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 17

Thursday, August 17 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Marie Bouzkova vs. Jessica Pegula Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 77.8% chance to win.

Marie Bouzkova Jessica Pegula +240 Odds to Win Match -350 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 39.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.1

Marie Bouzkova vs. Jessica Pegula Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Bouzkova defeated Elise Mertens 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

In the Round of 32 on Wednesday, Pegula took down No. 63-ranked Martina Trevisan, winning 6-7, 6-2, 6-3.

In her 38 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Bouzkova has played an average of 21.1 games.

Bouzkova has played 25 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 19.3 games per match.

Pegula is averaging 21.5 games per match in her 66 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 57.5% of those games.

Pegula has played 46 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.3 games per set while winning 58.1% of games.

When squaring off against Bouzkova, Pegula owns a 2-1 record. They last met in the Round of 32 of the Mutua Madrid Open, on April 30, 2023, which was a 6-4, 7-6 victory for Pegula.

Pegula has secured five sets versus Bouzkova (good for a 62.5% win percentage), compared to Bouzkova's three.

Bouzkova has bettered Pegula in 41 of 79 total games between them, good for a 51.9% win rate.

In three matches between Bouzkova and Pegula, they have played 26.3 games and 2.7 sets per match on average.

