Marketa Vondrousova (No. 10 ranking) will meet Sloane Stephens (No. 38) in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on Thursday, August 17.

In this Round of 16 match against Stephens (+240), Vondrousova is favored with -350 odds.

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Sloane Stephens Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 17

Thursday, August 17 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Sloane Stephens Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Marketa Vondrousova Sloane Stephens -350 Odds to Win Match +240 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 60.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.9

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Sloane Stephens Trends and Insights

Vondrousova is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 27-ranked Anastasia Potapova in Wednesday's Round of 32.

Stephens beat Caroline Garcia 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Vondrousova has played 39 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 20.5 games per match.

Vondrousova has played 19 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 20.1 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Stephens has played 41 total matches (across all court types), winning 50.9% of the games. She averages 21.0 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Through 26 matches on hard courts in the past year, Stephens has averaged 20.3 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 48.6% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Vondrousova and Stephens have not competed against each other.

