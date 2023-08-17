In a match scheduled for Thursday, Donna Vekic (No. 22 in rankings) will meet Ons Jabeur (No. 5) in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.

Jabeur carries -190 odds to win versus Vekic (+145).

Ons Jabeur vs. Donna Vekic Match Information

Tournament: The Western & Southern Open

The Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, August 17

Thursday, August 17 Venue: Lindner Family Tennis Center

Lindner Family Tennis Center Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Ons Jabeur vs. Donna Vekic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 65.5% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Donna Vekic -190 Odds to Win Match +145 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 53.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.1

Ons Jabeur vs. Donna Vekic Trends and Insights

By beating No. 28-ranked Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 on Tuesday, Jabeur advanced to the Round of 16.

Vekic will look to maintain momentum after a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 18-ranked Victoria Azarenka in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

In her 42 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Jabeur has played an average of 21.6 games.

Jabeur has played 23.7 games per match in her 18 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Vekic has averaged 22.4 games per match through her 49 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 53.1% of the games.

Vekic is averaging 21.5 games per match and 9.6 games per set in 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Jabeur and Vekic each own one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on September 22, 2019, with Jabeur claiming the victory 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

In five total sets against one another, Vekic has taken three, while Jabeur has claimed two.

Jabeur has captured 26 games (51.0% win rate) versus Vekic, who has secured 25 games.

In two head-to-head matches, Jabeur and Vekic are averaging 25.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

