The Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers (.452 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Thursday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

Patrick Corbin TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (111) this season while batting .260 with 52 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

In 70 of 113 games this season (61.9%) Devers has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (30.1%).

Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's homered in 22 of them (19.5%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 41.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 43.4% of his games this season (49 of 113), with two or more runs 13 times (11.5%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 52 .280 AVG .236 .356 OBP .307 .496 SLG .513 28 XBH 24 11 HR 15 42 RBI 37 39/24 K/BB 52/18 1 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings