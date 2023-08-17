The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz take on Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, in the final game of a three-game series at Nationals Park.

Red Sox vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in MLB play with 134 total home runs.

Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox's .261 batting average is third-best in the majors.

Boston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (578 total, 4.8 per game).

The Red Sox rank ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game to rank seventh in the majors.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.305).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox are sending Chris Sale (5-2) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.52 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing only one hit.

Sale has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Sale has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season heading into this matchup.

He has allowed at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Tigers W 5-2 Home Chris Sale Tarik Skubal 8/12/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Home Kutter Crawford Eduardo Rodríguez 8/15/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Nick Pivetta Josiah Gray 8/16/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals - Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello - 8/19/2023 Yankees - Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees - Away Nick Pivetta Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Houck Framber Valdez 8/22/2023 Astros - Away Chris Sale Cristian Javier

